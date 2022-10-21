Defender
England
Bio
A highly-rated young defender, Matty joined the Rovers Academy in 2011 at Under-6s level and has shown good progress in the years since.
The 2022-23 campaign has offered the central defender the perfect opportunity to be a regular part of Ryan Kidd's Under-18s side.
However, his fine displays have also led to Under-21s outings, with Litherland particularly impressing in the Premier League International Cup draw against FC Porto B in November 2022.
A ball-playing defender, local lad Litherland grew up in Great Harwood.