Tyjon joined Rovers from Rochdale in the summer of 2023 and has enjoyed a meteoric rise for both club and country since making the move to East Lancashire.

He scored on his debut for Rovers Under-21s against PSV Eindhoven aged just 15 last November, before making the bench for the first team fixture away to Bristol City in April.

He then bagged a match-winning brace against Everton in Premier League 2 just a few days later, before again being part of the first team squad for the final day triumph over champions Leicester City.

On the international scene, he has earned three caps for both England and Poland Under-16s, scoring twice for each nation, including a brace on his Young Lions debut in a 3-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in the Football Federations Cup in February.

The highly-rated teen signed a scholarship with Rovers in July 2024, with the club fighting off interest from Premier League clubs for the attacker's services.