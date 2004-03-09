Goalkeeper
England
Season Overview
0
Appearances
0
Minutes Played
0
Saves
0
Clean Sheets
Clean Sheets
Punches
0
Catches
0
Shot-stopping
Saves Made from Outside Box
0
Saves Made from Inside Box
0
Team Play
Total Passes
0
Total Unsuccessful Passes
0
Bio
Formerly on the books at Manchester City's academy, Felix arrived at Rovers in September 2020 after departing the Sky Blues.
Goddard joined City as a 13-year-old back in 2017, spending three years with the club before linking up with Rovers.
A regular feature in the Under-18s during his time with Rovers, the German-born stopper enjoyed a spell out on loan with Lancaster City during the 2021-22 campaign.
The teenager also gained experience with Northern Premier League outfit Bamber Bridge during the 2022-23 campaign, only for injury to end his stay early, returning to Rovers in January 2023.
After recovering, Felix returned to Brig in March 2023 on a loan deal until the end of April.
The stopper was back out on loan for the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in a bid to gain further experience, with the youngster linking up with Marine on a season-long loan deal.
An injury saw Goddard's campaign end early after appearing 27 times for the club.
The goalkeeper joined Irish side Dundalk in the summer of 2024 on a temporary deal until January in a bid to gain further experience.