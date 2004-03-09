Formerly on the books at Manchester City's academy, Felix arrived at Rovers in September 2020 after departing the Sky Blues.

Goddard joined City as a 13-year-old back in 2017, spending three years with the club before linking up with Rovers.

A regular feature in the Under-18s during his time with Rovers, the German-born stopper enjoyed a spell out on loan with Lancaster City during the 2021-22 campaign.

The teenager also gained experience with Northern Premier League outfit Bamber Bridge during the 2022-23 campaign, only for injury to end his stay early, returning to Rovers in January 2023.

After recovering, Felix returned to Brig in March 2023 on a loan deal until the end of April.

The stopper was back out on loan for the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign in a bid to gain further experience, with the youngster linking up with Marine on a season-long loan deal.

An injury saw Goddard's campaign end early after appearing 27 times for the club.

The goalkeeper joined Irish side Dundalk in the summer of 2024 on a temporary deal until January in a bid to gain further experience.