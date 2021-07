Exciting forward Tyrhys joined Rovers on a two-year deal following his release from Preston North End.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder featured twice against Rovers in 2019-20 and caught the eye on both occasions – grabbing an assist in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup semi-final in January and scoring in the FA Youth Cup fifth round tie at Ewood Park a month later.

Having spent much of his youth career at Manchester City, Dolan joined Preston in the summer of 2017 and has been regular source of goals and assists during his time as a scholar.

Able to play in a number of positions across the forward line, including on both wings and behind the striker.

He scored his first professional goal in the 5-0 rout over Wycombe Wanderers before adding to his tally a week later in the 4-0 demolition at Derby County.

The teenage star's encouraging performances in 2020-21 have already turned the youngster into a real favourite with the fans.