Blackburn-born, the central defender has been at Rovers since an early age, quickly progressing through the ranks to now be a part of the senior squad.

Scott made his senior debut for his boyhood club in the 2-2 draw against Burton Albion at Ewood Park back in August 2016.

He followed that up scoring his first goal in the EFL Cup win over Crewe Alexandra three days later, and went on to make four further first team appearances plus three in the Checkatrade Trophy.

In a bid to gain further valuable first team experience, January 2017 saw Scott join League Two side Cambridge United on loan until the end of the season.

He made nine appearances for the U's, scoring one goal. He also earned several man-of-the-match performances as Cambridge just missed out on a place in the end of season play-offs.

With only a couple of cup outings being his only route to the first team during the 2017-18 season, Scott made the switch to sign for Lincoln City on loan on deadline day in January to gain further experience under his belt.

The following campaign (2018-19), proved to be a successful one for the defender out on loan again at Lincoln in the first half of the term before making the temporary switch to Bury in January 2019.

With both sides promoted automatically, Scott earned a medal for playing his part in both of the clubs triumphant League Two seasons.

In the summer of 2019, Scott returned to League Two, joining Northampton Town on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

And he made it a hat-trick of promotions from the fourth tier as he helped Keith Curle's Cobblers back into League One after defeating Exeter City in the play-off Final at Wembley Stadium.

Back with Rovers in the summer of 2020, Wharton was finally given opportunities with his boyhood club, featuring regularly in an unbeaten November before an injury at Brentford in early December.

Scans revealed an Achilles setback, with the defender now set to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.