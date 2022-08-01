The attacking midfielder put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal until June 2025 in the summer of 2022, becoming the third signing of the Jon Dahl Tomasson era.

Born in Colchester, Szmodics started his career with his hometown team, scoring 38 goals in 162 appearances for the U’s, whilst also finishing as the club’s top scorer in successive seasons.

In June 2019, his 16-year association with Colchester United came to an end, as he signed for Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

After finding opportunities limited at Ashton Gate, Szmodics made a January loan move to Peterborough, where he scored four goals in his first five games.

Following his successful loan spell, and with clubs circling for his signature, his move to London Road was made permanent in September 2020, with Szmodics joining Peterborough on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The high-energy midfielder enjoyed an impressive maiden season as a permanent Peterborough player in 2020-21, netting 15 league goals in 40 starts, helping Posh secure automatic promotion to the Championship.

In 2021-22, Szmodics scored a further six league goals, including the equaliser in Peterborough’s 2-1 victory over Rovers in April.