Sam Gallagher returned to Rovers on a permanent deal from Premier League side Southampton in the summer of 2019.

The 25-year-old, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Ewood Park during the 2016-17 season, returned to Rovers on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Initially on the books of Plymouth Argyle, Southampton beat a host of clubs to secure the signature of the talented teenager, who made his Saints debut in November 2013 at the age of 18.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Gallagher enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season with Southampton in 2013-14, making 18 Premier League appearances and netting in a 4-2 victory over Norwich City.

After scoring a sensational extra-time winner against Rovers in the 2015 Premier League Cup final, the gifted youngster gained further first team experience on loan at MK Dons during the first half of the 2015-16 season.

A season-long loan move to Ewood Park followed for Gallagher, who impressed in Rovers colours, netting 12 goals in 47 appearances, including a wonder strike against Wolves, braces at home to Nottingham Forest and Brighton, and a last-gasp winner against QPR.

Powerful, pacy and able to play in a variety of attacking positions, Gallagher became a firm favourite with the Rovers fans, who saw him score 10 times on home soil, and equally popular with the players.

Gallagher continued to play Championship football in 2017-18, spending the season with Birmingham City, where he scored seven goals in 34 games, including a purple patch over the Christmas and New Year period.

The England Under-20 international stayed on the south coast last season, making a further four top-flight appearances, ahead of a summer of speculation surrounding his future.

A long-term target for manager Tony Mowbray, the pair were finally reunited at Rovers.

His first campaign back at Ewood Park ended with six goals scored in all competitions, but a strong end to the term saw Sam score in the two final games of 2019-20 and he followed that up with eight goals in 39 outings in 2020-21.