A combative and versatile footballer, Travis hasn't looked back since being handed regular first team starts at the mid-point of the 2018-19 campaign.

After joining from Liverpool in December 2014, the talented teenager made the successful step up from the Academy to Development Squad and was on the bench for three first team fixtures – away at Huddersfield Town in the league, as well as against QPR and Blackpool in the FA Cup.

After being in and around the first team squads without nailing down a spot in Tony Mowbray's team as the squad bounced back to the Championship in 2017-18, he took his chance the following campaign to become a key player.

After getting his opportunity at Sheffield United over the festive period in 2018, Travis became a firm fixture in the plans and was a key part in Rovers consolidating back in the second tier.

He went on to appear 33 times in all competitions and scored his first competitive goal away at Norwich City in April 2019.

The midfield dynamo signed a new four-year contract a few months later, which will keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2023.

2019-20 proved to be a real breakthrough first full campaign in professional football for the 23-year-old, who is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

He appeared 44 times in all competitions in the term and looked set to be crucial to Rovers' hopes in 2020-21.

However, he picked up a serious knee injury in the second game of the season at Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, which kept him out of action until early 2021.

Having ended 2020-21 strongly, Travis will be hoping for an injury-free campaign during 2021-22.