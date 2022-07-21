After an exhaustive selection process, Jon became the club’s preferred choice and arrives at Rovers having led Swedish side Malmo FF to back-to-back league titles.



The 45-year-old was joined at Ewood Park by new assistant coach Remy Reijnierse and performance director Ben Rosen, and alongside David Lowe, Damien Johnson and Ben Benson.



In an illustrious playing career, the former Denmark international represented Heerenveen, Newcastle United, Feyenoord, AC Milan, VfB Stuttgart and Villarreal, and scored a record 52 goals in 112 caps for his country.



After moving into coaching upon retiring in 2011, he had brief spells as head coach of Dutch clubs Excelsior and Roda JC, before taking up assistant manager roles with Vitesse Arnhem and the Denmark national team.



Jon was appointed manager of Malmo FF in January 2020 and during a two-year period in charge, he led the Swedish club to successive Allsvenskan league titles, as well as to the group stages of the Champions League.