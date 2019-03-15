Now a firm part of the first team furniture, Buckley's shown excellent progress in the last couple of seasons having progressed through the club's Academy.

A very gifted footballer, who is good on the ball and has an eye for a pass, the talented midfielder put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract in 2017.

Buckley, who joined the club as a six-year-old, has risen through Rovers’ youth ranks and has played a pivotal role in the 2017-18 season’s FA Youth Cup campaign, which saw the Under-18s progress to the fifth round stage.

Following his excellent development with the Development Squad, the schemer signed a new contract with Rovers in March 2019, penning a deal to keep him at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

He made his first appearance in the team towards the end of the 2018-19 campaign at Sheffield Wednesday, coming on as a second half substitute.

He would have a greater impact in the next meeting between the two sides in the 2019-20 campaign; bagging a 90th minute winner against the same opponents at Ewood Park in November 2019.

Buckley would score again later on in the season, with his strike against Charlton Athletic being the opener in the 2-0 win at the Valley in February.

Continuing his development in 2020-21, Buckley's been someone who Tony Mowbray has turned to often, with the 21-year-old mainly utilised off the bench in the first half of the campaign.