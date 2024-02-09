John signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the club in February 2024, arriving on the back of a successful spell at Birmingham City.

A progressive and forward-thinking coach, with a clear football philosophy, Eustace was joined at Ewood Park by trusted assistant Matt Gardiner, who he worked with at St. Andrew’s.

A talented midfielder in his playing days, Eustace made over 400 appearances for the likes of Coventry City, Stoke City, Watford and Derby County.

He took his first steps into management with Kidderminster Harriers in April 2016, twice leading the National League side to the play-offs, before becoming assistant manager at QPR in May 2018.

During his four years at Loftus Road, he helped the Hoops record successive top-half finishes in the Championship and also enjoyed a spell in caretaker charge in 2019.

The highly-regarded coach has also gained experience on the international scene, having worked as the Republic of Ireland national team’s assistant manager under Stephen Kenny from March 2022 to July 2022, at which point he landed the top job at Birmingham City.

Guiding the Blues to their highest points total since 2016 in his first season in charge, whilst developing a raft of exciting young players, Eustace’s Birmingham side made an impressive start to the current campaign, sitting sixth in the table with 18 points from 11 games, before his departure from the Midlands club in October.