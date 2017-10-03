After joining from Manchester United midway through the 2014-15 campaign, Joe's since shown outstanding progress to force his way into the first team picture.

Rankin-Costello first came to everyone's attention after playing a pivotal role in Rovers reaching the semi-finals of the 2015-16 FA Youth Cup.

He continued to develop nicely, but injury sidelined the talented youngster, who was out for almost a year before returning to Development Squad action in February 2019.

He finished the campaign strongly and was rewarded with new deal and a spot around the first team picture.

His first team bow in 2019-20 came in the Carabao Cup encounter against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, with the youngster appearing off the bench

His first league outing would come back in the Steel City, with the versatile midfielder coming on for his league debut at Sheffield Wednesday in January 2020.

A bright end to the term ended with JRC appearing on 12 occasions in all competitions, and he started 2020-21 in fine form with a first professional goal arriving against Doncaster Rovers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

However, once again injuries took their toll, with Rankin-Costello appearing 11 times before a hamstring injury against Luton Town in November stopped him in his tracks.

Often utilised at right back in 2020-21, Tony Mowbray is hopeful of a return to action for Rankin-Costello in February 2021.