Highly regarded at Rovers, Jake's approaching a decade with the club having previously been on the books at both Everton and Liverpool.

The defender, who has represented England at Under-15s and Under-16s level, put pen-to-paper on a first professional contract in March 2020 to ensure he's kept at Ewood Park until the summer of 2022.

The teenage starlet suffered an injury-hit campaign in 2019-20, but Rovers certainly have high hopes for the talented 19-year-old.

Now a firm part of the Development Squad, Garrett enjoyed an injury-free 2020-21 and appeared 14 times in Premier League 2 Division 1.

He went on to be a mainstay in Mike Sheron's side throughout 2021-22 and got his chance in pre-season of 2022 following the appointment of Jon Dahl Tomasson as Head Coach.

Jake will be hopeful of being a regular part of the first-team plans in 2022-23.