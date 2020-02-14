The 21-year-old defender is into his eighth year at the club having joined Rovers at Under-14s level.

Whilst progressing through Rovers’ youth ranks, Carter captained the club’s Under-18s to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup and scored in the 2019 Lancashire FA Senior Cup final victory over Burnley.

The towering defender, who can play at centre-half or right-back, made his first-team debut in July 2020, as Rovers defeated Reading 4-3 at Ewood Park.

In January 2021, Carter furthered his development by joining Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season and made an immediate impact for the League One side.

Scoring the winning goal against Gillingham on his debut, Carter helped the Brewers win nine of his opening 11 games, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

He ended the campaign having scored four goals in 24 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, who rose from the foot of the table to finishing 10 points clear of safety following Carter’s arrival.