Rovers announced the signing of highly-rated Crewe Alexandra left-back Harry Pickering on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee in January 2021

As part of the deal, Pickering, who's contracted to the club until the summer of 2025, remained with the Railwaymen on loan until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Widely regarded as one of the top talents outside the Championship, the 22-yeard-old had been with Crewe since a young age, rising through their Academy ranks, before making his first-team debut in a 3-0 victory over Leyton Orient in April 2017, aged 18.

He made 40 appearances in all competitions the following season, scoring his first senior goal – a direct free-kick in a 4-1 victory away to Lincoln City in February 2018.

After firmly establishing himself as first-choice full-back in 2018-19, Pickering played a key role in Crewe’s promotion from League Two, making 35 league starts, as David Artell’s side secured a second-place finish.