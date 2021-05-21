Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Zak pens pro contract

Young attacking ace signs first professional deal, keeping him at Rovers until June 2023

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Exciting youngster Zak Gilsenan has put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with the club.

The promising Rovers prospect, who has previously been on the books of Barcelona and Liverpool in his youth career, has signed a two-year pro deal, keeping him at Ewood Park until June 2023.

After helping Rovers reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2019-20, Gilsenan has starred for Mike Sheron’s side this season – top scoring with seven league goals, including a second-half hat-trick in the home game against Manchester United, whilst also weighing in with five assists.

The 18-year-old has also impressed in the cup competitions, netting five times in the U17 Premier League Cup, as well as against Arsenal at Ewood Park in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Gilsenan’s standout displays saw him rewarded with a first start for Rovers Under-23s against Manchester United in February and the Perth-born playmaker hopes to become a regular for Billy Barr’s side next season.

“This is a massive moment, which myself and my family have sacrificed a lot for, moving countries just to help me with my dream, so it’s great to sign my first professional contract and I’m really happy to do it here at Rovers,” said Gilsenan, who has this week been involved in a Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

“I feel like it’s been a good back end to the season for both myself and the team. I was happy to contribute with seven goals and five assists, which is always nice, but it’s been a massive team effort, so all credit to the players and the coaches.

“I can’t wait to make the step up to the Under-23s because I love a challenge and hopefully I can fit in quickly. Seeing players that I played with last year make that step up and do well – being in the title race for so long and coming fourth in the league – gives you confidence that you can do the same.

“I’m still growing and getting stronger and hopefully I can just keep developing here at Rovers. I want to come back for pre-season in the best shape and as fit as possible, and then look to hit the ground running.”


Advertisement block

Academy

Academy

Dowling deal done

20 May 2021

Goalkeeper Aidan Dowling has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Read full article

Academy

Young duo’s international involvement

19 May 2021

Two of Rovers’ rising stars have this week been taking part in a Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

Read full article

Academy

Baker pens pro deal

18 May 2021

Young hot-shot Alex Baker has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Read full article

Academy

Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-0 Leeds United Under-18s

9 May 2021

Rovers Under-18s ended the 2020-21 season on a high following a 2-0 victory over Leeds United in their final fixture.

Read full article

View more