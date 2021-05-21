Zak pens pro contract

Exciting youngster Zak Gilsenan has put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract with the club.

The promising Rovers prospect, who has previously been on the books of Barcelona and Liverpool in his youth career, has signed a two-year pro deal, keeping him at Ewood Park until June 2023.

After helping Rovers reach the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2019-20, Gilsenan has starred for Mike Sheron’s side this season – top scoring with seven league goals, including a second-half hat-trick in the home game against Manchester United, whilst also weighing in with five assists.

The 18-year-old has also impressed in the cup competitions, netting five times in the U17 Premier League Cup, as well as against Arsenal at Ewood Park in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Gilsenan’s standout displays saw him rewarded with a first start for Rovers Under-23s against Manchester United in February and the Perth-born playmaker hopes to become a regular for Billy Barr’s side next season.

“This is a massive moment, which myself and my family have sacrificed a lot for, moving countries just to help me with my dream, so it’s great to sign my first professional contract and I’m really happy to do it here at Rovers,” said Gilsenan, who has this week been involved in a Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

“I feel like it’s been a good back end to the season for both myself and the team. I was happy to contribute with seven goals and five assists, which is always nice, but it’s been a massive team effort, so all credit to the players and the coaches.

“I can’t wait to make the step up to the Under-23s because I love a challenge and hopefully I can fit in quickly. Seeing players that I played with last year make that step up and do well – being in the title race for so long and coming fourth in the league – gives you confidence that you can do the same.

“I’m still growing and getting stronger and hopefully I can just keep developing here at Rovers. I want to come back for pre-season in the best shape and as fit as possible, and then look to hit the ground running.”