Young duo’s international involvement

Zak Gilsenan and Will Blease link up with Ireland Under-19s for a three-day training camp

Just now

Two of Rovers’ rising stars have this week been taking part in a Republic of Ireland Under-19 training camp.

Under-18s forward Zak Gilsenan and Under-16s goalkeeper Will Blease were part of a 37-man squad who took part in the three-day camp at Loughborough University.

Gilsenan, who was born in Dublin, has previously represented Australia at youth level.

The 18-year-old, who was last week offered a professional contract with the club, enjoyed an eye-catching campaign for Rovers Under-18s, netting seven league goals, including a hat-trick against Manchester United, and was rewarded with a full debut for Rovers Under-23s.

Blease, who is set to sign a scholarship agreement with the club this summer, has made three appearances for Mike Sheron’s side, who secured a top-half finish in the U18 Premier League in 2020-21.

The training camp was an opportunity for the Rovers youngsters to impress ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s involvement in the UEFA Under-19 European Championship qualifiers later this year.


