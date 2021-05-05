WeAreTogether Wednesday: Rovers supports Amnesty UK’s Football Welcomes 2021 campaign

Rovers has supported Amnesty UK’s Football Welcomes campaign throughout April.

The campaign celebrates the contribution players with refugee backgrounds make to football and highlights the role football can play in creating more welcoming communities for refugees and asylum seekers.

Football clubs are often at the heart of communities and give people a sense of belonging, uniting diverse communities in one big group.

As such, the campaign aims to use football to help refugee and asylum seeker families to settle in the local area and to make friends, get to know the local area, and learn English.



The Football Welcomes campaign started in April 2017, marking the 80th anniversary of a group of children fleeing from the Spanish Civil War who went on to become some of the first refugees to play professional football in the UK.

Players from refugee backgrounds have continued to make their mark on football ever since – and this is exactly what the campaign celebrates.





Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s Community Inclusion Manager, Ilyas Patel said: “It’s a fantastic campaign that we backed last month.



"The education of these communities is absolutely vital and the role football can play moving into the future for refugees and asylum seekers is there for everyone to see.”

Over 180 football clubs in the UK took part in the 2019 Football Welcomes campaign, organising events and activities such as stadium tours and free tickets for refugees and asylum seekers, but, due to COVID restrictions celebrations for the 2020-21 campaign, have largely been held online.

We have made courtesy calls to refugee and asylum seeker families in Blackburn to offer support during lockdown and Ramadan as well as donating dates for families to eat when breaking their fast.

Football Welcomes takes place every April and we hope to continue supporting the fantastic campaign in future years. Please click here for more information.