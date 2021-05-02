Watch Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women LIVE!

Rovers’ final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the 2020-21 season will be streamed exclusively live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube Channel this Sunday.

The clash with Sheffield United Women is set to be broadcast live from Bamber Bridge with coverage getting underway shortly before the 2pm kick-off.

The Blues’ record appearance holder Lynda Shepherd will be part of the commentary team at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium as Rovers look to finish the campaign on a high against the Blades.

Sunday’s YouTube coverage is the only way to follow the behind-closed-doors fixture live, though a full report and reaction will be available on rovers.co.uk after full-time.

In response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football, Rovers are supporting the social media boycott taking place across English football from 3pm Friday 30 April until 11:59pm on Monday 3 May.

Click here to subscribe to Rovers Ladies’ YouTube channel and watch the game live on Sunday!