Watch Rovers’ FA Cup clash LIVE!

Rovers’ Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Charlton Athletic will be streamed live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel this weekend.

The Blues meet the Addicks at the County Ground on Sunday (12pm kick-off), with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs for the winners.

Live commentary of the behind-closed-doors cup tie can be accessed for free via Rovers Ladies’ official YouTube channel, with coverage getting underway shortly before kick-off.

Club legend Lynda Shepherd will once again be in the commentary box to provide her analysis and thoughts, while there will be plenty of build-up across Rovers Ladies’ social media channels.

You can also follow the action via live match updates via @RoversLadies on Twitter, with post-match reaction also available on rovers.co.uk.