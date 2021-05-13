Skip to site footer
Watch Rovers’ FA Cup clash LIVE!

Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Charlton is set to be broadcast live on YouTube

2 Hours ago

Rovers’ Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round clash with Charlton Athletic will be streamed live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel this weekend.

The Blues meet the Addicks at the County Ground on Sunday (12pm kick-off), with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs for the winners.

Live commentary of the behind-closed-doors cup tie can be accessed for free via Rovers Ladies’ official YouTube channel, with coverage getting underway shortly before kick-off.

Club legend Lynda Shepherd will once again be in the commentary box to provide her analysis and thoughts, while there will be plenty of build-up across Rovers Ladies’ social media channels.

You can also follow the action via live match updates via @RoversLadies on Twitter, with post-match reaction also available on rovers.co.uk.

Click here to subscribe to Rovers Ladies’ official YouTube channel!


Dates confirmed for completion of Women's FA Cup

11 May 2021

The FA has today confirmed the dates for the remaining rounds of the 2020/2021 Vitality Women’s FA Cup, with the Final at Wembley Stadium connected by EE celebrating 50 years of the competition.

Details confirmed for Women's FA Cup clash

10 May 2021

Rovers’ Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Charlton Athletic will be played at the County Ground in Leyland on Sunday 16 May.

Donnelly taking nothing for granted ahead of Wolves clash

17 April 2021

Gemma Donnelly knows Rovers will be coming up against a side full of confidence when they meet Wolves in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Preview: Wolves Women v Rovers Ladies

17 April 2021

Rovers Ladies’ 2020-21 Vitality Women’s FA Cup journey begins with an away fixture against Wolves Women on Sunday 18 April (3pm kick-off).

Ladies Player of the Year 2020-21

21 Hours ago

Supporters can now cast their vote for the 2020-21 Rovers Ladies Player of the Year.

Vote for your Ladies Goal of the Season!

6 May 2021

Whether you prefer a long-range screamer or a free-flowing passing move finished off in style, there's something for everyone in the 2020-21 Rovers Ladies Goal of the Season competition!

