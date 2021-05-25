Vale earns Wales call

Jack Vale has been named in the Welsh Under-21s squad for his country's opening UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 qualifying round match.

Paul Bodin's side will face Moldova at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli on Friday 4th June, kick-off 7.30pm, with Vale part of the squad.

Wales will look to start their Under-21s qualifying campaign on a high note, having previously beaten Moldova 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham in November 2020.

Bodin’s side have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Moldova and Gibraltar in Group E.

Vale spent the end of last season on loan at League One Rochdale, but suffered an injury-hit time at Spotland and was restricted to just three games during his stay with Brian Barry-Murphy's men.

The full squad can be seen below:

Congratulations, Jack!