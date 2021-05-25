Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Vale earns Wales call

The young forward will be hoping to feature for his country's Under-21s side next month

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Jack Vale has been named in the Welsh Under-21s squad for his country's opening UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 qualifying round match.

Paul Bodin's side will face Moldova at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli on Friday 4th June, kick-off 7.30pm, with Vale part of the squad.

Wales will look to start their Under-21s qualifying campaign on a high note, having previously beaten Moldova 3-0 at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham in November 2020.

Bodin’s side have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Moldova and Gibraltar in Group E.

Vale spent the end of last season on loan at League One Rochdale, but suffered an injury-hit time at Spotland and was restricted to just three games during his stay with Brian Barry-Murphy's men.

The full squad can be seen below:

E2OCBZ5WEAIjOo7.jpeg

Congratulations, Jack!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

International Rovers: Vale set for friendly homecoming

26 March 2021

Jack Vale could feature for Wales Under-21s later today when Paul Bodin's side take on the Republic of Ireland in a friendly.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: A goal in a winning weekend for Carter!

8 March 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: A memorable midweek for Chapman and Lyons!

10 February 2021

It was a fine midweek for the majority of Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Club News

Loan Rovers: Another goal for Chapman and a clean sheet for Carter

8 February 2021

It was a mixed weekend for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Harlock pens pro deal!

7 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce that midfielder Jared Harlock has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Read full article

Development Squad

Dan’s new deal delight!

22 May 2021

Rovers are pleased to announce that defender Dan Pike has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Read full article

Development Squad

Burns nets new deal

19 May 2021

Young striker Sam Burns has signed a new deal with the club, after an impressive first season with Rovers Under-23s.

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: Cheap goals a real frustration for us

9 May 2021

Billy Barr felt some naive defending led to his side's undoing as Chelsea Under-23s earned a 4-2 victory at Leyland on Friday afternoon.

Read full article

View more