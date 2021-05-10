Tyrhys meets Jack’s Walkers to do a ‘Mile for Mind’

Tyrhys Dolan teamed up with Blackburn Rovers Community Trust and local residents to help kick-off ‘Mile for Mind’ – an EFL initiative aimed at raising awareness of mental health.

To mark the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from May 10th-16th, clubs and communities are encouraged to come together to do a Mile for Mind, to raise much-needed funds and awareness for mental health charity Mind.

Throughout the week, clubs across the country will be supporting the initiative by opening their stadiums to allow participants to do a Mile for Mind by lapping the perimeter of the pitch.

Dolan, who was recently named Rovers’ PFA Club Community Champion, was joined by members of the Community Trust’s ‘Jack’s Walkers’, who used to meet at Ewood Park every Tuesday morning to walk for an hour around the pitch.

It was the first time in over 12 months that the group had stepped foot inside the stadium after the weekly session was forced to stop following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking about the important initiative, the young Rovers star said: “It’s massive for me to have come here today and walk and talk with some supporters. Some of the ladies have been coming to Ewood for so many years and I thought it was great to learn more about them.

“A lot of people have been isolated this year, so for them to come back to the stadium and see one of the players was great. I think it will keep them looking forward. It’s been a blessing for me to come here and do what I love every single day, and just to be doing this today has put a smile on my face – it’s lifted me.

“I’m really thankful to the club and the supporters. When I was a kid, I always said that if I got into the position of being a footballer, I’d want to care about everything and give something back. Whenever there’s a chance to show my gratitude, I’ll do it. I want to be a role model and set an example.”

The 19-year-old, who lost close friend and fellow footballer Jeremy Wisten last year, added: “The mental health work is very important to me too.

“I’ve struggled personally and I think it’s so important to raise awareness – and days like today are amazing. If we keep putting positivity out there, it can go such a long way.

“I’ve got a little necklace with a picture of Jeremy in and I look at that before every game. That’s my bigger reason to go out there and give it everything, I want to make him and his family proud.

“I’d say to anyone that's struggling ‘it’s been a tough time, but keep your head up and keep going’. Day by day, you’re going to keep getting better, so don’t give up. You’ve got to keep strong and keep stepping in the right direction and hopefully we can do that together.”

Individuals of all ages and abilities can take part in ‘Mile For Mind’ however they wish – be it walking, skipping, jumping or hopping in parks, gardens and open public spaces.

With one in four people experiencing a mental health problem each year, the EFL and Mind is asking for every one person taking part to nominate a further three friends, family members or colleagues to join in.

For more information about Mind’s partnership with the EFL, see mind.org.uk/football