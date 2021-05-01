Punished for not taking our golden chances

Tony Mowbray cut a frustrated figure once again after seeing his side throw away three points late on in the 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

Adam Armstrong opened the scoring for his 26th goal of the campaign, but Lewis Wing's leveller with four minutes remaining saw the sides share the spoils.

Chances came and went for the visitors, who could and should have put the Millers to the sword, with Jamal Blackman denying the likes of Bradley Johnson and Adam Armstrong amongst others.

And Mowbray was once again left cursing his team's cutting edge in front of goal.

“I thought we should have been 4-0 up at half-time and 6-0, 7-0 or 8-0 wouldn’t have been an embarrassment," a downbeat Mowbray told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“They score from a free kick that’s never a free kick, it’s two big guys competing for a header.

“It’s frustrating but it doesn’t surprise us because we do have to be more clinical and to take the chances.

“I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say we could have scored six or seven today.

“We had proper chances, one on ones with just a goalkeeper to beat, headers from crosses, proper chances.

“We suffered the consequences of not taking them late on," he explained.

“It matters because we want to win football matches and it’s an area where we need to improve.

“The game should have been out of sight before half-time and it continued after half-time as well.

“We suffered by dropping two points in a game where we should have never dropped two points.”