“The club has a place in my heart"

Harvey Elliott's been reflecting on his Ewood Park experience

10 Hours ago

Harvey Elliott admits he'll never forget his time at Rovers as his loan spell at Ewood Park comes to an end.

The 18-year-old signed off his season-long loan stint from Liverpool with a stylish finish as Rovers earned a 5-2 final day triumph over Birmingham City at the weekend.

His cheeky dink over Connal Trueman was his seventh goal for the club in his 42nd and final game in blue-and-white.

The talented teen has only positive memories from his stay in East Lancashire, but he does have a tinge of sadness that his experience arrived without the supporters in the stands.

“It’s tough for everyone but I’ve seen the support and seen just how much the fans care about the club on social media," he said to iFollow Rovers during his farewell interview.

“They’ve supported me all the way, it means a lot for them bedding me into the club and backing me and the team every game whether we win, lose or draw.

“I’m sure that will be the same in the future, and I’ve already sorted out a date, where I can come back, watch a game and hopefully meet some of the supporters. I’m excited for that.

“It’s been a tough year and I wish we could have seen all the supporters at Ewood.

“I’m sure the time will come again at some point.

“I’ll always be looking for the Rovers score in the future, following the action on social media and cheering the boys on no matter what," he added.

“The club has a place in my heart and I’m excited to see what we can do in the future.

“I really do feel we can get back to the Premier League because we have the players, the coaching staff and everything else to get back to the top flight.

“I’m sure that time will come, it’s just about being patient and getting those results.”


