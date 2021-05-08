Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's final game of the season against Birmingham City.

Bradley Johnson and Joe Rothwell drop out of the team to allow Jacob Davenport and John Buckley to return to the starting XI.

Injury keeps Rothwell out of the squad whilst Tom Trybull also misses out due to a back injury.

Buckley and Davenport join Lewis Travis in a three-man midfield, whilst Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong all keep their spots in the attacking roles.

A boost on the bench sees a spot for Daniel Ayala, who returns to the squad for the first time since December 2020.

Birmingham make four changes to the team that suffered defeat to Cardiff City last time out.

Marc Roberts, George Friend and Ivan Sunjic are all left out of the squad whilst Zach Jeacock drops to the bench.

Connal Trueman comes in in goal whilst Kristian Pedersen, Gary Gardner and Nico Gordon are the other changes made by Lee Bowyer.

City include Rekeem Harper in their team, with the West Bromwich Albion loanee back at Ewood Park today having spent half a season with us here at Rovers in 2017-18.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest, with Bradley Dack joining our regular commentary team.

To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 12.30pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Bell, Travis, Davenport, Buckley, Gallagher, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Ayala, Downing, Douglas, Elliott, Evans, Bennett, Dolan.

Birmingham City: Trueman, Pedersen, Leko, Cosgrove, Gardner (c), Harper, Dacres-Cogley, Miller, Seddon, Stirk, Gordon.

Substitutes: Jeacock, Colin, Jutkiewicz, Bela, Dean, McGree, San Jose, Halilovic, Simmonds.

Referee: Keith Stroud.

