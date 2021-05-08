Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Birmingham City

Three changes see returns for John Buckley and Jacob Davenport

7 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's final game of the season against Birmingham City.

Bradley Johnson and Joe Rothwell drop out of the team to allow Jacob Davenport and John Buckley to return to the starting XI.

Injury keeps Rothwell out of the squad whilst Tom Trybull also misses out due to a back injury.

Buckley and Davenport join Lewis Travis in a three-man midfield, whilst Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Adam Armstrong all keep their spots in the attacking roles.

A boost on the bench sees a spot for Daniel Ayala, who returns to the squad for the first time since December 2020.

Birmingham make four changes to the team that suffered defeat to Cardiff City last time out.

Marc Roberts, George Friend and Ivan Sunjic are all left out of the squad whilst Zach Jeacock drops to the bench.

Connal Trueman comes in in goal whilst Kristian Pedersen, Gary Gardner and Nico Gordon are the other changes made by Lee Bowyer.

City include Rekeem Harper in their team, with the West Bromwich Albion loanee back at Ewood Park today having spent half a season with us here at Rovers in 2017-18.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest, with Bradley Dack joining our regular commentary team.

To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 12.30pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Bell, Travis, Davenport, Buckley, Gallagher, Brereton, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Ayala, Downing, Douglas, Elliott, Evans, Bennett, Dolan.

Birmingham City: Trueman, Pedersen, Leko, Cosgrove, Gardner (c), Harper, Dacres-Cogley, Miller, Seddon, Stirk, Gordon.

Substitutes: Jeacock, Colin, Jutkiewicz, Bela, Dean, McGree, San Jose, Halilovic, Simmonds.

Referee: Keith Stroud.

Virtual Match Sponsor:

Blue Rose Capital Logo High RES copy.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Team news: Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women

2 May 2021

Gemma Donnelly has made four changes to her side for this afternoon's FA Women’s Championship encounter with Sheffield United at Bamber Bridge.

Read full article

Club News

Decision to make with Darragh

19 April 2021

Tony Mowbray says he'll decide on whether Darragh Lenihan will feature at Sheffield Wednesday, but admits he won't rush the defender back.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Rovers v Derby County

16 April 2021

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for tonight's encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Team news: Cardiff City v Rovers

10 April 2021

Tony Mowbray has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Cardiff City.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A great way to sign off the season

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was pleased to see his side sign the season off in style with a five-star performance at home to Birmingham City.

Read full article

Club News

Boss previews Blues battle

7 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Programme preview: Rovers v Birmingham City

8 Hours ago

Newly-crowned Player of the Year Thomas Kaminski is the cover star for this afternoon's matchday programme against Birmingham City.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Birmingham City

11 Hours ago

Bradley Dack will be joining our regular commentary team for this afternoon's final game of the season against Birmingham City!

Read full article

View more