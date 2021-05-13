Skip to site footer
“Signing for Rovers has been the best thing I’ve done"

Adam Armstrong plundered 29 goals in 2020-21 and believes the best is yet to come

4 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong says moving to Rovers has been the best decision of his career after recording his best ever tally for goals in a season.

The hitman found the net 29 times in all competitions in 2020-21 having featured on 43 occasions throughout the term.

His third hat-trick of the season signed off the season in style against Birmingham City, which came just hours after he collected both the Players' Player of the Year award and the Junior Rovers Player of the Year.

“I’ve played a lot of games for someone who is a 24-year-old," he told iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his time at the club so far.

“You always want to play games and that was my mentality even when I was 17 at Newcastle.

“I didn’t want to just sit on the bench, so to get the early loans has been brilliant for my career.

“Signing for Rovers has been the best thing I’ve done.

“Getting all these games and scoring a lot of goals, I’m really happy with how it’s gone.

“I knew it would be a hard decision for me to leave Newcastle but it was one that I had to make," he recollected.

“I’ve got the right people around me with my family, my agent and my missus, people who want the best for me.

“Rovers was the best thing for me and it’s been the best decision I’ve made."


