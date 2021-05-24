Skip to site footer
Scott signs new long-term deal

Defender puts pen-to-paper on new three-year deal to June 2024, with a 12-month option

1 Hour ago

Rovers are delighted to announce that defender Scott Wharton has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 23-year-old, who has been with Rovers since the age of 12, has signed a new three-year deal through to June 2024, with a one-year option.

The central defender, who made his Rovers debut in August 2016, has since had loan spells away from Ewood Park with Cambridge United, Lincoln City, Bury and Northampton Town – winning promotion from League Two on three occasions.

Wharton established himself in the Rovers first team during the 2020-21 season, producing a string of assured and impressive defensive displays during an unbeaten November, before an Achilles injury, picked up against Brentford in early December, cut his campaign short.

The local lad, who hopes to return to action during the early stages of the 2021-22 season, is delighted to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club.

“I’m really happy and delighted to get it done and very grateful to the club for extending my contract for the next few years,” said Wharton, who has made 14 appearances in Rovers colours.

“I know I’m injured now, but I’m looking to get back fit as soon as possible and hit the ground running next season.

“The injury probably came at the wrong time for me, as I was just getting myself into the team and going on a good unbeaten run when I was playing. I felt like my performances were getting better with each game, so hopefully I can do that again when I’m back fit.

“The club were sending me out on loan to get experience and to get the game time that I needed to eventually try and get into the first team here, so it’s been a lot of hard work over the last few years to get to this position, but I want to keep going and get more games under my belt here at Rovers, so I’m looking forward to the future.

“There’s no other team that I’d want to play for. This is the team that I support, so I’d love to be here for the next few years. I just want to get back fit and be raring to go. It’s been quite a slow rehab so far, but this season seems to have flown by since I picked up the injury, so I’ll be doing all the hard work over the off season and getting myself ready for pre-season and being back involved with the lads.”


