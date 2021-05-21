Skip to site footer
Rovers stars launch ‘The Keepy Uppy Kid’

Bradley Dack, Adam Armstrong and Tyrhys Dolan star in uplifting mental wellbeing video

4 Hours ago

A number of Rovers’ biggest names are today supporting the Community Trust’s launch of a special social action project, which aims to raise awareness of mental wellbeing for young people.

In collaboration with poet and filmmaker Tomfoolery, pupils involved in the Trust’s Premier League Inspires mentoring and support programme have worked together to create an uplifting new poem and video, titled ‘The Keepy Uppy Kid’.

Linked to the #IWill campaign, which promotes youth social action, the project has been designed to give a platform to pupils in local secondary schools to voice their thoughts about mental wellbeing and particularly the barriers which exist around improving mental health.

Behind the strapline, ‘Talking Always Makes Me Feel Better’, the poem tells the story of a young person who loves football, but feels anxious about speaking out and joining in with others. Not only does it promote the benefits of doing so, the poem also reinforces the importance of kindness and looking out for one another – all via the medium of ‘the beautiful game’.

Rovers stars Bradley Dack, Adam Armstrong and Tyrhys Dolan all appear in the final production, as well as Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly, vice-captain Natasha Fenton and Rovers Academy scholars Jay Haddow, Joe Ferguson and Evan Cunningham.

It also features Tomfoolery himself – an avid football fan – who has supported the Community Trust on several initiatives since he shot to fame during lockdown in May 2020, with over 60 million views of his viral poem ‘The Great Realisation’.

Speaking about the launch, Tomfoolery said: “Growing up, sports, and particularly football, have always been really important to me. The sense of community and camaraderie that go along with both playing and supporting are essential for maintaining a positive mental outlook.

“I was so excited to be asked by Simon Wootton and Blackburn Rovers to write a poem for this campaign based on the ideas workshopped by the kids within the programme. It was a truly moving experience for me and I hope the video can play a positive part in a wider, collective push towards a more progressive and tolerant society, both on and off the pitch.”

The Trust’s Pupil Wellbeing Officer, Simon Wootton, who leads on the Premier League Inspires programme, hopes the poem will be shared widely and ultimately encourage more young people to feel empowered about speaking out.

“It’s never been more important to listen to young people. They are more switched on to messages around looking after their mental wellbeing than perhaps in previous generations, but that doesn’t make it any easier for them to manage. As they learn to speak out, we need to be there to support them and hopefully this incredible poem will help to magnify that message.”


