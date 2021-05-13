Rovers play their part in Secret Sheikh initiative

Rovers and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have played their part to celebrate Eid by donating £3,000 towards the Secret Sheikh initiative.

Secret Sheikh is a joint collaboration by Secret Santa and One Voice Blackburn aiming to give out presents to local young people on Eid.

Both organisations work together during Christmas to provide gifts to children over the festive period for Secret Santa, but new events such as the Secret Sheikh have ensured further fundraising efforts help those in need.

The Secret Sheikh campaign aims to raise enough money to give out 300 gift bags including a main present, a book, and confectionery.

That number has been reached and more, with 311 bags gifted to the local community.

Furthermore, there was also a £500 kit purchase from Secret Santa to gift to children.

“We’re blown away by the support we’ve received.” Phil Boulding, the founder of Secret Santa, explained.

“Rovers and the Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have helped massively with their donation of £3,000.

“The relationship between us, the club and the Trust has gone back a number of years now.

“The last three or four years the partnership has come together and Rovers have helped us with Christmas and Eid throughout that time.

“We’re almost becoming Secret Santa 365, because we’ve helping with Eid, Easter and constantly supporting communities as best we can throughout the year.”

Rovers CEO Steve Waggott added: “The work of Phil Boulding and his Secret Santa team is both critical and inspirational to all those involved.

“It is a wonderful project that spreads great joy amongst those most vulnerable people, groups and communities who struggle with the day-to-day issues they face.

“Secret Santa mirrors the values and culture of the club’s corporate social responsibility role and their work is needed more than ever in such difficult times.

“We are delighted to support Phil and his team whenever possible.”

