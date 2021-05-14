Rovers confirm Retain List

Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell, Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson will all remain at the club until at least the summer of 2022, as Rovers today confirmed its Retain List with the EFL.

Rovers have activated the one-year options in the contracts of Nyambe, Rothwell and Rankin-Costello – all of whom are in discussions regarding new long-term deals with the club – whilst Johnson has extended his stay at Ewood Park by a further 12 months.

Nyambe and Rankin-Costello, who both came through the club’s Academy to become key members of the first team squad, have battled it out for the starting right-back role this season.

Nyambe made 33 league starts and five substitute appearances – taking his total to 169 games in Rovers colours – whilst Rankin-Costello endured an injury-interrupted campaign, making 14 league starts and scoring his first goal for the club in the Carabao Cup victory over Doncaster back in August.

Rothwell, who joined Rovers from Oxford United in June 2018, made 39 league appearances in 2020-21, scoring superb solo goals against Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday in December, as well as finishing off a terrific team move against Middlesbrough a month later. The 26-year-old has now scored eight goals in 118 appearances for the club.

Fellow midfielder Johnson scored three goals in 30 league appearances this term, earning the Championship’s Player of the Month award for September and taking his tally to six goals in 67 appearances for the club since joining from Derby County in July 2019.

Discussions are ongoing with club captain Elliott Bennett, who has made 192 appearances since joining Rovers from Norwich City in January 2016, regarding the possibility of extending his stay at Ewood Park, however the 32-year-old is free to consider other options.

Rovers have offered a new contract to winger Harry Chapman, who ended the 2020-21 season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, where he scored seven goals in 23 League One appearances.

Corry Evans, Charlie Mulgrew, Amari’i Bell, Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby, Joe Grayson, Stefan Mols, Lewis Thompson, Ben Paton, Brad Lyons and Tom White, along with scholars James Connolly, George Wyatt and Ben Pleavin, have all been informed that they will not be retained by the club when their current contracts/agreements are due to expire on June 30th 2021.

Rovers would like to place on record its sincere thanks to the above named players, particularly those who played such a pivotal role in our 2017-18 League One promotion campaign, for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them well in their future careers.

The following players from Billy Barr’s development squad, who helped Rovers Under-23s finish fourth in Premier League 2 Division 1 this season, have been informed that their registration with the club has been extended:

Dan Pike

Sam Burns

Sam Barnes

Louie Annesley

Jalil Saadi

Sam Durrant

Meanwhile, the following second year scholars, who helped Mike Sheron’s side secure a top half finish in the U18 Premier League this term, have all been offered their first professional contracts with the club:

Lennie Cirino

Jared Harlock

Zak Gilsenan

Alex Baker

Aidan Dowling

Joe Ferguson and Brandon Lonsdale, who both missed much of the 2020-21 season due to injury, have had their scholarships extended into a third year.