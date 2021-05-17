Rovers announce exciting new partnership with Macron

Blackburn Rovers are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Italian technical sportswear provider Macron.

With its global headquarters in Bologna, Italy, the brand continues to increase its reputation as a major player in the technical sportswear market across the world.

In recent years, the renowned brand has formed partnerships with some of Europe’s leading clubs, including Lazio, Sporting Lisbon, Nice and Real Sociedad, whilst also providing acclaimed kits for the Scottish, Welsh and Italian international rugby sides.

As well as the significant financial benefit to the club, the five-year partnership will see the Macron Hero take pride of place on all of the club’s home, away and alternate kits, as well as our new training and technical range.

Characterised by exclusive style, design and quality, the new Rovers kits have been manufactured in direct collaboration between club staff and the Macron design team, meaning the colours, symbols, history and proud traditions of the football club will be celebrated in the products.

The Roverstore will also benefit from a summer makeover to further enhance the Ewood experience for our supporters.

Rovers’ CEO, Steve Waggott, said: “We are delighted to formally announce our new Official Technical Kit Sponsor and Supplier.

“Macron have a fantastic reputation for the design and quality of their kits and we are really excited about our new range for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Macron family. They have an impressive portfolio of clubs, not least some big competitors of ours in the Championship.

“Being an Italian brand means design is central to their proposition, but also commercially, this is an excellent deal for the club. We are delighted that we have agreed a five-year term, which provides us with stability and the guarantee of continuing to offer our fans some of the best kits around.”

Gianluca Pavanello, Macron CEO, added: “The agreement with Blackburn Rovers is hugely important to Macron.

“I am personally so proud of the partnership with this prestigious and historic club that I followed with passion back in the 1994-95 season when, against all odds, they won the Premier League under the guidance of Kenny Dalglish.

“The Macron Hero is our logo that represents dogged fighting spirit, that passion and determination to reach a goal, as well as the exuberance of winning a challenge. That is why I see our two brands are aligned, as these same features are inherent in this club with such an immense history as Blackburn Rovers.

“Our goal is to encapsulate all this when we create the iconic home shirt, as well as all of the club’s collection to honour heroes of old and heroes of the modern game. Put more simply, the Macron Hero is there to represent sporting heroes.”

The new deal will officially commence on July 1st and will be in place until the end of the 2025-26 season.