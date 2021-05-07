Report: Rovers Under-23s 2-4 Chelsea Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s ended the 2020-21 Premier League 2 Division 1 season in fourth place following a final day defeat at home to Chelsea.

Victory for Billy Barr’s side would have seen them end the campaign in second spot, but instead it was the Blues who secured the runners-up position behind champions Manchester City.

The damage was done in the first half, as two goals from Chelsea captain Henry Lawrence handed the visitors a 2-0 lead at the break.

Sam Durrant halved the deficit with a superb 20-yard strike into the top corner at the start of the second half, before substitute Bryan Fiabema restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage soon after.

Sam Burns gave Rovers hope with a well-taken finish on 71 minutes, but Chelsea wrapped up the points through the impressive Harvey Vale moments later.

Ahead of the game, Barr made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the reverse fixture just seven days ago.

Jalil Saadi, Jared Harlock and Durrant came back into the team, in place of Daniel Ayala, Louie Annesley and Dan Butterworth.

Rovers made a bright start, dominating the early exchanges, and ought to have taken the lead on 11 minutes when Isaac Whitehall played a ball over the top, which Burns latched onto, but he was denied by Lucas Bergstrom when one-on-one with the Chelsea keeper.

Against the run of play, Chelsea came close to opening the scoring on 21 minutes when Myles Peart-Harris crossed for George Nunn, who fluffed his lines 12 yards out and Lawrence blazed over the bar on the follow-up.

On 28 minutes, Dan Pike was a whisker away from opening his account for the season when his low drive from the right fizzed just past the far post, but with Chelsea’s next attack, on 37 minutes, they took the lead.

Peart-Harris centred for Vale, who touched the ball on to Lawrence, who swept a shot past Jordan Eastham in the Rovers goal.

The same duo combined again on the stroke of half-time, as Chelsea doubled their lead. Vale picked up possession and burst into the box, before centring for Lawrence, who stroked home his second of the game.

In first-half stoppage time, it was almost three, as George McEachran delivered a corner from the right and Xavier Mbuyamba’s towering header was brilliantly cleared by Jake Garrett on the line.

Despite having it all to do, Rovers came out with renewed belief at the start of the second half and reduced the arrears less than three minutes after the restart in stunning style, as Durrant unleashed a fantastic left-foot strike from outside the area into the top right-hand corner.

The hosts had their tails up, but they were dealt a sucker punch on 55 minutes when Vale claimed his third assist of the game, sliding the ball through to Fiabema, who drilled a low shot past Eastham.

Rovers refused to lie down and got themselves back in the game again on 71 minutes when Connor McBride delivered a cross from the right, which Burns controlled brilliantly on his chest, before slotting past Bergstrom.

But they shot themselves in the foot, as Chelsea scored virtually straight from the restart, Vale getting a goal to go with his hat-trick of assists, as he fired a left-foot finish into the far corner.

Rovers almost responded immediately, as Harlock slipped the ball through to Burns, but he was unable to find a way past Bergstrom on this occasion. Sam Barnes then had a header cleared off the line in added time.

The game ended on a sour note, as Garrett limped off injured, but despite the defeat, Rovers should take plenty of encouragement from their fourth-place finish and the progress made by a number of the Under-23s players, who have been in and around the first team fold on numerous occasions throughout the course of the campaign.

ROVERS: Eastham, Pike, Saadi (Annesley 67), Barnes, Cirino (Nolan 62), Garrett, Harlock, Whitehall, Durrant (Gilsenan 74), McBride, Burns.

Subs not used: Stergiakis, Gent.

Goals: Durrant (48), Burns (71)

Booked: Cirino.

CHELSEA: Bergstrom, Mbuyamba, McClelland (Fiabema 43), Colwill (Humphreys 79), Lawrence, McEachran, Sterling, Bate (Frith 85), Nunn, Peart-Harris, Vale.

Subs not used: Wady, Webster.

Goals: Lawrence (37, 45), Fiabema (55), Vale (73)