Report: Rovers Under-18s 2-0 Leeds United Under-18s

Second-half strikes from Evan Cunningham and Ben Fyles ensure Rovers end with a win

4 Hours ago

Rovers Under-18s ended the 2020-21 season on a high following a 2-0 victory over Leeds United in their final fixture.

The result rounded off a remarkable second half to the season for Mike Sheron’s side, who won nine of their last 11 league games – having one only one of their opening 13.

The win moved Rovers up to fifth place in the U18 Premier League table, with Everton – who face Newcastle in their final fixture next weekend – the only team capable of overhauling them in the standings.

After a goalless first half, Rovers introduced Zak Gilsenan at the break and offered a greater attacking threat, scoring twice in quick succession midway through the second period to secure the points.

Evan Cunningham, who opened his account for the season in Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Newcastle, made it two in two, as he fired Rovers in front with 69 minutes on the clock.

And, just minutes later, Cunningham turned provider, as he set up Ben Fyles to wrap up the Rovers win.

Victory ensures a top-half finish for Sheron’s young side, who have made marked progress throughout the course of the campaign, which has also seen second year scholars Jake Garrett and Lenni Cirino establish themselves as regulars for Rovers Under-23s.

ROVERS: Dowling, Haddow, Caddick (Ferguson 71), Famiwuya, Pratt, Gent, Weston, Wood (Wharton 64), Fyles, Montgomery (Gilsenan 46), Cunningham.
Sub not used: Goddard.

Goals: Cunningham (69), Fyles (72)


