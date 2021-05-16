Report: Rovers Ladies 0-1 Charlton Athletic Women

Rovers Ladies finished the season with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic Women in the Fifth Round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Jess King’s 78th minute strike was enough to see the Addicks through to the Quarter-Finals of the competition after victory at the County Ground.

Gemma Donnelly made one change from the 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United with Emma Doyle coming in for Charlotte Newsham.

Annabel Blanchard was also introduced early after several months out, following an injury to Maria Edwards.

After a strong start from Charlton, Rovers created the first opportunity when Doyle won possession in midfield and strode forward before striking a deflected effort into the arms of Eartha Cumings.

Doyle was involved again, clipping the ball into the box for Georgia Walters, whose first-time effort flashed narrowly wide.

Jordan then nipped in ahead of Cumings and headed the ball towards goal, but it landed wide of the far post.

Elise Hughes also narrowly missed the target with a long-range effort when it fell to her from Walters’ corner.

Into the second half, Walters fed Jordan in the area and the forward attempted to flick the ball over Cumings, who managed to claim it.

The visitors were also a threat and once substitutes Shauna Vassell and Katie Godden combined; the former fired a low shot that Alex Brooks had to deal with.

Back at the other end, Hughes rose highest from a Walters corner but Cumings was able to hold on once more.

And the killer blow would come 12 minutes before the end with Godden threading the ball through for King to run onto and clinically finish beyond Brooks.

There was still an opportunity for Rovers to level and take the game into extra-time when Natasha Fenton weaved through a couple of challenges, but Blanchard was then unable to control the ball in the area.

Hughes’ volley was soon blocked, ahead of Fenton’s strike from range being claimed by the Charlton ‘keeper late on, as Rovers just couldn’t find a way through.

ROVERS: Brooks; Fletcher, McDonald, Hughes, Jukes; Fenton, Doyle; Walters, Hodgson (Newsham 81), Edwards (Blanchard 37) (Embley 88); Jordan (c).

Unused subs: Dean, Boydell, Coan, Montgomery, Flaherty (GK).

Referee: Elizabeth Simms

HT: 0-0