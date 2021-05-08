Report: Rovers 5-2 Birmingham City

Adam Armstrong his his second successive home hat-trick as Rovers scored five goals at Ewood Park again against Birmingham City.

Armstrong's penalty equalised for Rovers after Kristian Pedersen opened the scoring early on.

Ben Brereton's seventh goal of the season turned the score around before Rovers put the Blues to the sword in the second half.

After Lukas Jutkiewicz levelled for the visitors, Armstrong completed his third treble of the season either side of Harvey Elliott's sublime dink.

The five goals brought Rovers' tally for the season to 65, with Armstrong scoring 28 of them.

Tony Mowbray made two changes to his starting XI with John Buckley and Jacob Davenport returning to the team in place of Bradley Johnson and the injured Joe Rothwell.

A lively start saw Rovers hit the bar inside the opening three minutes, with Armstrong's curling free kick thundering against Connal Trueman's upright.

However, the Blues took the lead with their first opportunity through Pedersen.

A high ball into the box saw Thomas Kaminski collide with a body in the box and the ball dropped kindly for Danish defender Pedersen who slotted into an empty net.

Rovers responded straight away though and Armstrong notched his 27th goal of the campaign with a composed finish from the spot.

The penalty was awarded after Birmingham old boy Amari'i Bell was barged in the back in the box by Jonathan Leko.

Armstrong stepped up to send Trueman the wrong way and level things up with Rovers behind for only five minutes.

Birmingham came again and Ryan Stirk unleashed a strike that flew past Kaminski's right-hand post as the half moved into the final 10 minutes.

Rovers went in search of a goal to take the lead with the break looming, but John Buckley sent a strike wide of the target after getting on the end of Sam Gallagher's intelligent pull back.

Brereton did put Rovers ahead on the stroke of half-time though when he latched onto Gallagher's clipped ball over the top, beat Pedersen and slot past Trueman with a confident finish.

Lee Bowyer's men battled back at the beginning of the second half and it was substitute Jutkiewicz who made an immediate impact after coming off the bench.

Having replaced the ineffective Sam Cosgove, the powerful forward nodded home from Steve Seddon's deep cross from the left flank just five minutes after the interval.

Armstrong thundered home his second and Rovers' third of the day with 20 minutes remaining when his long range effort skidded off the greasy surface and squirmed past Trueman to put the home side back ahead.

Harvey Elliott put the game to bed with seven minutes to play when he snuck in behind the visiting backline, got on the end of Corry Evans' excellent pass and sublimely dinked the ball up and over the advancing Trueman.

There was still time left for Armstrong to record his second successive home hat-trick and third triple of the campaign when he rifled home from just inside the box just three minutes later to ensure Rovers hit five goals at Ewood for the second home game in a row.

Armstrong's goal ensured he became the first man since Alan Shearer to score 28 league goals for the club in a season.

The victory ensured Mowbray's men signed the season off in style.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis (Ayala, 57), Bell, Travis, Davenport (Downing, 57), Buckley (Evans, 79), Gallagher (Elliott, 57), Brereton (Dolan, 67), Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Douglas, Bennett.

Goals: Armstrong pen, 27, 71, 86, Brereton, 45, Elliott, 83.

Birmingham City: Trueman, Pedersen, Leko (Jutkiewicz, 46), Cosgrove (Halilovic, 46), Gardner (c), Harper (McGree, 75), Dacres-Cogley, Miller (Simmonds, 79), Seddon, Stirk, Gordon.

Substitutes: Jeacock, Colin, Bela, Dean, San Jose.

Goal: Pedersen, 22, Jutkiewicz, 50

Booked: Dacres-Cogley, 27, Stirk, 40

Referee: Keith Stroud.