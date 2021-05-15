Skip to site footer
Club News

Quiz: Player of the Year through the years!

Thomas Kaminski became the latest goalkeeper to take home the prize!

4 Hours ago

Thomas Kaminski became the latest Rover to earn the Player of the Year prize for his performances in his maiden campaign at Ewood Park.

He becomes the third goalkeeper to have lifted the trophy in the last 26 seasons.

So can you name the other two stoppers and the rest of the players to have claimed the prize?

We've already given you TK and the image in this story could also privide a big clue!

Let us know how you get on by screenshotting your result and showing us via our Twitter handle here. Good luck!


