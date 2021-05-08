Programme preview: Rovers v Birmingham City

Newly-crowned Player of the Year Thomas Kaminski is the cover star for this afternoon's matchday programme against Birmingham City.

Fresh from becoming the first goalkeeper in almost 20 years to pick up the crown, Kaminski is one of four exclusive interviews we have inside!

As well as TK, we also sit down with Goal of the Season winner Harvey Elliott and double award winner Adam Armstrong to look back on the season, the ups, the downs and much more!

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with the man who masterminded that campaign, Graeme Souness!

Graeme reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season, revealing plenty of what went on behind the scenes over that memorable period.

Our player profile from that season is David Dunn. A favourite forever at Rovers, Dunny scored 18 goals in all competitions across his 52 games in what was a brilliant campaign for the attacking midfielder.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees the grand final of our populat competition, with Adam Armstrong and Bradley Dack battling it out to take the prize that everyone wanted at the start of the season! Will it be Arma or Dacky whose knowledge will win them the much coveted trophy?

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

But having completed every team, we now take the chance to have a deeper look at Group E and Group F ahead of the big showdowns beginning next month.

In today's programme, we run the rule over the likes of Portugal, France, Germany and Spain to see how they're all shaping up ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outings against Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.