Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Chelsea Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s return to action this afternoon with a second successive meeting with Chelsea in Premier League 2 Division 1.

In a re-run of last week's clash between the two teams, Chelsea make the trip north for the final game of the 2020-21 campaign for both clubs.

Rovers suffered defeat when they locked horns with the Blues a week ago, with George Nunn's second-half strike the difference in the 1-0 loss in Surrey.

Jordan Eastham, Sam Barnes, Jake Garrett and Dan Butterworth all came back into the side at Kingsmeadow last time out and there will be at least one change for this afternoon's meeting.



Daniel Ayala is set for a return to the first-team squad for Saturday's home game against Birmingham City and therefore won't be a part of Billy Barr's squad.

The Spaniard appeared for an hour in that defeat to the Blues but will now be hoping for a run out under Tony Mowbray at the weekend.

With Ayala out, Saadi looks the obvious choice to slot into the backline alongside captain Barnes.

Should Saadi not be selected, Barr could shuffle the pack and partner Barnes with Louie Annesley in the heart of defence.

Following a tricky recent run of results, a win will ensure Rovers end the campaign in second place in the table, although that depends on how Tottenham Hotspur, currently in third, get on at home to champions Manchester City.

Kick-off against the Blues is at 4pm this afternoon.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.

Today's game will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the coverage beginning at 3.55pm.