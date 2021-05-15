Preview: Rovers Ladies v Charlton Athletic Women

Rovers host Charlton Athletic in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round on Sunday afternoon (12pm kick-off).

The Blues’ final fixture of 2020-21 will be played behind closed doors at the County Ground in Leyland, home of the Lancashire FA.

With an FA Cup Quarter-Final place up for grabs, here’s all you need to know ahead of the meeting with the South London club…

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues were narrowly defeated 2-1 by Sheffield United on the final day of the FA Women’s Championship season two weeks ago.

A first senior goal for Aimee Hodgson drew Rovers level following Katie Wilkinson’s opener, but a last-gasp winner from Jade Pennock handed the visitors all three points at Bamber Bridge and meant Gemma Donnelly’s side finished ninth in their first full season in the division.

Last month's 5-2 away win over Wolves, thanks to goals from Georgia Walters (2), Maria Edwards, Saffron Jordan and Elise Hughes, sealed a safe passage into round five of the FA Cup.

OUR OPPONENTS

Charlton Athletic have enjoyed a resurgence under new head coach Karen Hills and are unbeaten in all competitions since the former Tottenham Hotspur manager took charge.

After a draw with London City Lionesses, which followed back-to-back stalemates against Rovers and Liverpool, Hills guided the Addicks to three successive victories.

Defeating London Bees and title-challengers Durham led to finishing eighth in the second-tier standings, one point and one place above Rovers. Jess King and Lois Heuchan finished as Charlton's joint-top scorers in the league with five goals each.

Meanwhile, a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Oxford United, secured in extra-time, was their route into this stage of the competition.

PREVIOUS MEETING

It was a tale of two penalties when the two sides last met in the Championship in January 2021. Rachel Newborough’s spot-kick handed the home side a half-time lead at Hayes Lane, before Elise Hughes levelled from 12 yards to ensure Rovers earned a point on their travels.

HOW TO WATCH

A live stream of the encounter will be available to watch for free on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel, with coverage starting shortly before the 12pm kick-off.

You can also stay across all of the action on @RoversLadies’ official Twitter account, which will house build-up, live in-game updates and post-match reaction, including interviews and highlights after full-time.