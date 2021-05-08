Preview: Birmingham City v Rovers

Rovers take to the field for the final time in 2020-21 with Birmingham City the visitors to Ewood Park this afternoon.

The Blues have been impressive on their travels in recent weeks and will be aiming for a third successive away win having defeated both Rotherham United and Derby County.

Rovers were left frustrated to only draw with Rotherham a week ago, with Lewis Wing's free kick securing the Millers what could turn out to be a precious point in their battle for survival.

As for City, despite last weekend's defeat to Cardiff City, the Blues have been in fine form, with an unbeaten April seeing Lee Bowyer nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month Award.

In terms of team news, the visitors will be without Jon Toral and Scott Hogan due to injury and Bowyer has hinted that he will make changes for this afternoon's game.

Zach Jeacock started against Cardiff last time out and will be fighting for a spot between the sticks with Neil Etheridge.

Elsewhere, local lad Josh Dacres-Cogley could also be in line to continue at right back.

As for Rovers, Tony Mowbray revealed in his pre-match press conference that Daniel Ayala will be part of the matchday squad.

The Spaniard hasn't featured in the first-team since December 2020 due to a variety of injuries but came through an hour unscathed for the Under-23s a week ago.

Tom Trybull won't make the game due to a back injury, but the boss has no fresh injury concerns for the game.

Rovers will be hoping to complete a double over the Blues having earned a 2-0 win at St Andrew's back in early January.

Adam Armstrong opened the scoring early on in the Midlands before Bradley Dack thundered home a memorable strike to secure all three points.

And ahead of the encounter, Bowyer's proud that his players won't have any relegation fears going into it having previously been close to being dragged into a dogfight at the bottom.

"I am so grateful to everyone who has pulled together and managed to turn it around with the run-in that we had as well," the former Charlton Athletic chief told the official Birmingham City website.

"It was tough. The players and staff bought into it and we managed to do it.

"It wasn't pretty at times and I accept that, but it doesn't matter when you are in that situation.

"The most important thing is winning enough games, getting points and we did that quickly. Fair play to everyone."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest, with Bradley Dack joining our regular commentary team. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 12.30pm later on today.