Vote now for your Player of the Year!

We all have our favourites ... but who has been Rovers’ standout performer this season?

Well, this is how we find out – by inviting fans to vote for their 2020-21 Player of the Year.



As always, there have also been some impressive individual contributions throughout the campaign.



Between the posts, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has enjoyed a mighty fine first season at Ewood Park.



A summer signing from Gent, the 28-year-old has settled seamlessly into life in Lancashire.



So often Rovers’ first phase of attack, as well as last line of defence, Kaminski has performed both duties with distinction.



Consistent throughout, the Belgian has kept 10 clean sheets, pulled off some sensational saves and now receives regular call-ups from his country.



Ahead of him, skipper Darragh Lenihan has been Rovers’ rock at the heart of a defence that has been decimated by injuries throughout the course of the campaign.



The dependable defender has played more games than any other outfield player this season, starting 39 of Rovers’ 44 Championship fixtures so far this term.



A powerful presence at the back, Lenihan’s leadership qualities remain one of his greatest strengths and he has now clocked up more than 200 appearances in Rovers colours.



Further forward, Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has enjoyed a majestic and memorable maiden season with the club.



Still only 18, the talented teenager has shown maturity between his years, operating in a variety of roles across the midfield and attacking areas.



Composed on the ball and blessed with an innate ability to pick the perfect pass, Elliott has amassed a staggering 11 assists – bettered only by Norwich City’s Emi Buendia.



He has also weighed in with six Championship goals, including special strikes against the Canaries and Millwall on home soil.



Up top, Adam Armstrong, who walked away with the coveted trophy last season, has once again been Rovers’ primary source of goals – and lots of them!



The diminutive dynamo, who netted 17 times last season, has scored 25 in all competitions this time around, becoming Rovers’ first player in six years to reach 20 league goals in a campaign.



He bagged his first hat-trick for the club in the 5-0 whitewash of Wycombe back in September, he brought up 50 goals for the club with a dramatic late winner against Millwall in December and reached a half-century of league goals in Rovers colours in the recent contest at Cardiff.

Armstrong became the first Rovers player since Chris Sutton in 1997-98 to score multiple hat-tricks in a league campaign when he netted another terrific treble in the 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.



Selection won't be easy, so get your thinking caps on and let us know your choice by voting for your star performer from the list below:

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 2nd May and the winner will be presented with the award ahead of our final home fixture of the season against Birmingham City on Saturday 8th May.