Nyambe launches new Namibian soccer school!

Ryan Nyambe is set to open a new football foundation in his homeland, as he hopes to create a clear pathway for young Namibian players to progress to the professional game.

Nyambe Football Academy is officially launching this summer and will offer children of all abilities, aged 6-15, with top level football coaching and fantastic opportunities in a place close to the defender’s heart.

The Rovers right-back, who was born and brought up in Namibia, will spend the next six weeks at Nyambe Football Academy, which provides a positive, professional and passionate environment for young football fanatics, who are keen to develop their skills.

The 23-year-old, who has made over 150 league appearances for the club, says he is excited by this new venture and hopes it can become something even bigger and better in the future.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about ever since I got called up to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations,” said Nyambe, who has seven caps for his country.

“When I went back home, I just said to myself that maybe I could do something to try and create opportunities for young children. It was something that I wanted to do.

“I was given an opportunity to come here to Rovers and to play football in England, so I just thought why not try and give other kids an opportunity and hopefully one day it can become something bigger.

“It’s just a soccer school at the moment, so we’ll be doing regular football camps just to teach the kids some skills, pass on some professional knowledge and get them enjoying football.

“Hopefully, in a few years, it can grow into something bigger and maybe turn into an Academy, where we can connect the kids to clubs in Europe or something along those lines. There’s a bigger vision to it and hopefully it works out well.

“I just want what’s best for the kids at the end of the day. It’s not easy to make it over here from that side, but hopefully they can see that it’s possible. It’s important to have hope and faith, and that’s something I want to give to them.

“Namibia is my home. It’s where I grew up and lived for 10 years, so it’s still a big part of me and I just want to help out and give something back in any way that I can.”

For more information, visit https://nyambefootballacademy.com/