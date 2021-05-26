Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

McBride nominated for PL2 Player of the Season award

Striker shortlisted for prestigious award after scoring 12 goals in impressive debut season

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Young Rovers forward Connor McBride has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award following an impressive debut campaign with the club.

The Scottish striker joined Rovers from Celtic last summer and quickly found his feet in English football, scoring five times in his first four PL2 fixtures.

In total, McBride contributed 12 goals and six assists in 17 starts (20 appearances) for Rovers Under-23s last season, as Billy Barr’s side secured a notable fourth-place finish in Premier League 2 Division 1.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a particularly memorable February, netting twice against both Manchester United and West Ham United, which saw him shortlisted for the PL2 Player of the Month prize, and he was also rewarded with a place on the bench for the first team fixture against Watford at Ewood Park.

McBride is one of eight players nominated for the prestigious Premier League 2 Player of the Season award: 

  • Louie Barry (Aston Villa)
  • Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United)
  • Liam Delap (Manchester City)
  • Sam Greenwood (Leeds United)
  • Connor McBride (Blackburn Rovers)
  • Cole Palmer (Manchester City)
  • Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa)
  • Shola Shoretire (Manchester United)

The shortlist was selected by the Premier League’s Football Development Panel, who will also pick the winner, which will be announced during the PL Youth Awards evening on Wednesday June 2nd.

The past winners of the PL2 Player of the Season award are as follows:

  • 2019-20: Curtis Jones (Liverpool)
  • 2018-19: Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • 2017-18: Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)
  • 2016-17: Oliver McBurnie (Swansea City)

Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

U23s: Man City fixture change

21 December 2020

Rovers Under-23s' trip to Manchester City in the New Year has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers Under-23s 2-2 Liverpool Under-23s

19 April 2021

Isaac Whitehall scored twice, but Rovers Under-23s were denied victory by a late leveller at home to Liverpool.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Rovers Under-23s 0-2 Derby County Under-23s

23 April 2021

A below par display saw Rovers Under-23s slip to a rare defeat, going down 2-0 at home to Derby County.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Everton Under-23 2-1 Rovers Under-23s

9 April 2021

Sam Burns kept up his fine goalscoring form, but he couldn’t prevent Rovers Under-23s from slipping to a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Everton.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Barr reflects on a season full of progress

1 Hour ago

Billy Barr admits he can only reflect on 2020-21 in a positive way following an impressive campaign for the Development Squad in Premier League 2 Division 1.

Read full article

Development Squad

Vale earns Wales call

25 May 2021

Jack Vale has been named in the Welsh Under-21s squad for his country's opening UEFA Under-21 Euro 2023 qualifying round match.

Read full article

Development Squad

Harlock pens pro deal!

25 May 2021

Rovers are pleased to announce that midfielder Jared Harlock has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Read full article

Development Squad

Dan’s new deal delight!

22 May 2021

Rovers are pleased to announce that defender Dan Pike has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

Read full article

View more