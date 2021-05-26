McBride nominated for PL2 Player of the Season award

Young Rovers forward Connor McBride has been shortlisted for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award following an impressive debut campaign with the club.

The Scottish striker joined Rovers from Celtic last summer and quickly found his feet in English football, scoring five times in his first four PL2 fixtures.

In total, McBride contributed 12 goals and six assists in 17 starts (20 appearances) for Rovers Under-23s last season, as Billy Barr’s side secured a notable fourth-place finish in Premier League 2 Division 1.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a particularly memorable February, netting twice against both Manchester United and West Ham United, which saw him shortlisted for the PL2 Player of the Month prize, and he was also rewarded with a place on the bench for the first team fixture against Watford at Ewood Park.

McBride is one of eight players nominated for the prestigious Premier League 2 Player of the Season award:

Louie Barry (Aston Villa)

Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United)

Liam Delap (Manchester City)

Sam Greenwood (Leeds United)

Connor McBride (Blackburn Rovers)

Cole Palmer (Manchester City)

Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Shola Shoretire (Manchester United)

The shortlist was selected by the Premier League’s Football Development Panel, who will also pick the winner, which will be announced during the PL Youth Awards evening on Wednesday June 2nd.

The past winners of the PL2 Player of the Season award are as follows: