Match pass: Rovers v Birmingham City

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Birmingham City at Ewood Park.
With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers' final game of the 2020-21 campaign.
A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.
A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Lee Bowyer's charges.
If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.
Kick-off against the Blues is at 12.30pm on today Saturday 8th May.