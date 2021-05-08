Ladies Player of the Year 2020-21

Supporters can now cast their vote for the 2020-21 Rovers Ladies Player of the Year.

It has been another campaign of consolidation for Gemma Donnelly's outfit, who finished ninth in their first full season in the FA Women’s Championship.

There were many impressive individual contributions throughout and we’ve picked out all those who played at least three times in all competitions, for you to choose from…



Experienced goalkeeper Alex Brooks returned for a second spell at the Club in the summer and following a run of five consecutive clean sheets, picked up the Championship’s Player of the Month award in November.

In defence, versatile full-back Chelsey Jukes has enjoyed another assured campaign, playing across the back line and picking up the Peter Jackson The Jeweller Player of the Match award on two occasions.

Primarily a left-back, Charlotte Newsham made the transition into first team football following her summer move from Manchester United, scoring her first Rovers goal away to Leicester City in the Continental Tyres League Cup.

Ellie Fletcher’s first full season at the Club saw her make the joint-second most appearances in all competitions (22), including 18 starts and contributed an assist for Jade Richards in the away win at Crystal Palace.

Centre-back Richards proved to be a strong addition, bringing experience and calmness, whilst also weighing in with three goals and an assist at the other end. She started 18 of her 19 appearances before injury ended her season prematurely.

Completing her fifth season at the Club, Kayleigh McDonald continues to produce consistent performances and was named in the FAWSLFT Team of the Week for her display against Liverpool in March. The Liverpool-born defender made her 125th Rovers appearance during the campaign.

19-year-old central defenders Issy Dean and Hannah Coan have been dependable members of the back line when called upon. It’s Dean’s first season of senior football since joining from Everton’s Development Squad, while Coan, on loan from the Toffees, has also shown her versatility by often playing in a full-back role.

In midfield, new vice-captain Natasha Fenton scored two memorable late goals in both games versus Crystal Palace to snatch a win and a draw against the Eagles. She is the only player to feature in all 23 games so far this term, registering two assists.

Emma Doyle has formed a formidable partnership with Fenton in the heart of midfield, playing 22 times in her first season at Rovers, contributing three assists and winning the Peter Jackson The Jeweller Player of the Match twice.

Central midfielder Meg Boydell made three starts for the Club this season, while Ria Montgomery, often deployed out wide or as a forward, made seven appearances including starting away at Charlton Athletic.

On loan Manchester United winger Maria Edwards has brought pace and energy to Rovers’ attack, scoring three goals including in back-to-back games in April. The 17-year-old featured 17 times for the Blues, making an impact whether in the starting XI or from the bench.

Leah Embley made a total of 10 appearances during her first season of Championship football, with her first league start coming against Durham in March. A winger with undoubted pace and skill, she will be hoping to build on her performances in 2021-22.

RTC graduate Aimee Hodgson has enjoyed a breakthrough first season in the senior squad, making 20 appearances, including 14 starts. She netted her first goal in the final league game, as well as collecting the Peter Jackson The Jeweller Player of the Match for the second time.

Often a selfless runner of the channels, Saffron Jordan has scored four times in 22 games and laid on a further three goals for her teammates. The Rovers captain made her 150th appearance against London Bees and capped off the milestone with her first strike of the campaign.

On loan Everton forward Elise Hughes’ six goals in all competitions currently see her top Rovers’ goalscoring charts. A near ever-present, Hughes has started all 22 of the games she has featured in, playing in numerous positions, including centre-back, and making three assists.

Fellow Wales international Georgia Walters scored some stunning goals in her first full season at the Club, mostly notable at home to Leicester and away at Wolves, registering a total of five goals and two assists in 21 games.

Voting will close at midnight on Saturday 15 May with the winner announced following Rovers’ Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round tie against Charlton Athletic.

Get voting by choosing your favourite player below!