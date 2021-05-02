Ladies matchday programme now available!

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ clash with Sheffield United is now available to read online for free.

Issue 11 has been produced for the final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the 2020-21 season, a 2pm kick-off against the Blades at Bamber Bridge.

Inside there’s a first interview with new signing Becky Flaherty, who talks about her move to Rovers, playing for Northern Ireland and her future ambitions.

There’s also all the regular features, including Gemma Donnelly’s programme notes, a look back at the Blues’ previous fixtures and a lowdown of today’s opposition.

Today's match is virtually sponsored by Rishton Welding & Engineering Company Ltd.

Read all this and more by downloading today's programme HERE!

You can watch live coverage of Rovers versus Sheffield United on YouTube.