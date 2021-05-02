Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Ladies matchday programme now available!

Goalkeeper Becky Flaherty is the cover star for today's digital matchday programme

10 Hours ago

Sponsored by

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ clash with Sheffield United is now available to read online for free.

Issue 11 has been produced for the final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the 2020-21 season, a 2pm kick-off against the Blades at Bamber Bridge.

Inside there’s a first interview with new signing Becky Flaherty, who talks about her move to Rovers, playing for Northern Ireland and her future ambitions.

There’s also all the regular features, including Gemma Donnelly’s programme notes, a look back at the Blues’ previous fixtures and a lowdown of today’s opposition.

Today's match is virtually sponsored by Rishton Welding & Engineering Company Ltd. 

Read all this and more by downloading today's programme HERE!

You can watch live coverage of Rovers versus Sheffield United on YouTube.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Download your matchday programme now!

3 April 2021

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ encounter with Coventry United Ladies is now available online.

Read full article

Ladies

Lewes matchday programme now available!

13 March 2021

The digital matchday programme for Rovers Ladies’ fixture against Lewes is now available to download and read for free.

Read full article

Ladies

Durham matchday programme out now!

6 March 2021

Supporters can now download and read Sunday's matchday programme online for free!

Read full article

Ladies

Palace programme now available!

6 February 2021

The Rovers Ladies vs Crystal Palace Women digital matchday programme is now available to download and read for free!

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Donnelly: A cruel blow

3 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies manager Gemma Donnelly could not hide her disappointment and frustration after a stoppage-time winner denied her side a point against Sheffield United Women on Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Report: Rovers Ladies 1-2 Sheffield United Women

3 Hours ago

There was late heartbreak for Rovers Ladies as Sheffield United Women scored a stoppage-time goal to take all three points at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Read full article

Ladies

Team news: Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women

6 Hours ago

Gemma Donnelly has made four changes to her side for this afternoon's FA Women’s Championship encounter with Sheffield United at Bamber Bridge.

Read full article

Ladies

Watch Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women LIVE!

8 Hours ago

Rovers’ final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the 2020-21 season will be streamed exclusively live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube Channel this Sunday.

Read full article

View more