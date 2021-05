Vote for your Ladies Goal of the Season!

Whether you prefer a long-range screamer or a free-flowing passing move finished off in style, there's something for everyone in the 2020-21 Rovers Ladies Goal of the Season competition!

Pick your choice of the eight goals by watching the above video and then vote for your favourite below!

Former Rovers midfielder Alex Taylor won the 2019-20 award for her stunning goal against Aston Villa and there's plenty of competition for this season's prize...



GOAL A

Natasha Fenton

Crystal Palace Women v Rovers Ladies

27.09.20



GOAL B

Elise Hughes

Leicester City Women v Rovers Ladies

04.11.20



GOAL C

Charlotte Newsham

Leicester City Women v Rovers Ladies

04.11.20



GOAL D

Saffron Jordan

Rovers Ladies v London Bees

08.11.20



GOAL E

Georgia Walters (2nd)

Rovers Ladies v Leicester City Women

20.12.20



GOAL F

Maria Edwards

Wolves Women v Rovers Ladies

18.04.21



GOAL G

Saffron Jordan

Wolves Women v Rovers Ladies

18.04.21



GOAL H

Georgia Walters (2nd)

Wolves Women v Rovers Ladies

18.04.21

Voting closes at midnight on Thursday 13th May 2021 and the winner will be announced following Rovers' final fixture of the season against Charlton Athletic.

Make your selection below: