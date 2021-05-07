Kaminski crowned Rovers’ Player of the Year!

Thomas Kaminski’s superb debut season in Rovers colours has seen him voted our 2020-21 Player of the Year.

The Belgian goalkeeper came out on top in the annual fans poll – edging out Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott to claim the star player prize.

The 28-year-old became Rovers’ second summer signing when he joined from KAA Gent in August and he has enjoyed an extremely consistent maiden campaign with the club.

Confident and composed with the ball at his feet, commanding in the air and a superb shot-stopper to boot, Kaminski possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper and has displayed them time and time again throughout the course of the Championship campaign, in which he has kept 10 clean sheets.

His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed from the Rovers supporters, on social media, or from his country, with Kaminski now a regular in the Belgium squad, who have high hopes at this summer’s Euros.

The Belgian admits the warm welcome he received from the supporters motivated him to have a successful season and he can’t wait to play in front of the fans for the first time at Ewood Park.

“It’s a great honour and I’m really happy with it because it’s the fans who have voted for it,” said the award winner.

“I wanted to give something back when I joined the club because of how welcoming everyone was to me. I wanted to give something back through my performances and it’s worked out well for me.

“I hope to meet the fans very soon in the stadium. It means a lot to me because we know they have followed us in every game, watching from home.

“It’s always nice to have the confidence back from the fans and the nice messages, especially when I first signed. It motivated me and gave me confidence. I have been so eager to give them something back with my performances.

“They’ve been a motivation and I feel really good about how it’s gone between me and the supporters. I think things are looking better, so hopefully the fans will be in the stadium for the beginning of next season.”