Jukes in high spirits ahead of season finale

Rovers are focusing all their efforts on finishing with a flourish when they tackle Charlton Athletic on Sunday, says defender Chelsey Jukes.

The Blues’ final fixture of 2020-21 is a Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round meeting with the Addicks at the County Ground in Leyland (12pm kick-off).

With a place in the last eight up for grabs when the competition resumes at the start of next season, Jukes says the squad are eager to go into the summer on a positive note.

“I think everyone’s just going to go for it, we’ve got nothing to lose,” the 24-year-old commented in her pre-match interview earlier this week.

“It’s the last game, spirits are up and I think we just want to end the season on a high.

“The FA Cup is a competition that we always want to do well in, but we’re not necessarily expected to do well, so everything from here is a bonus.”

Rovers’ last victory came in the FA Cup – a 5-2 success against Wolves, which booked their place in the fifth round.

Although league results have not gone as the team would have hoped in recent weeks, including the last-gasp defeat to Sheffield United last time out, Jukes still believes there is still plenty to take into this encounter.

The full-back continued: “If we perform like we did at Wolves, it was a good team performance, and if we go like that again against Charlton on Sunday, then we can win.

“But we’ve got to capitalise on our chances early on. We’ve missed opportunities and it just comes and bites us on the back really.

“It was a bit like Sheffield, conceding last minute, so we’ve just got to learn from what has happened in previous games and make sure it doesn’t happen this time around.

“We know what Charlton can do; we know how they come out fighting. And we know what we’ve got to work on, we know what we’ve got to do.

“We’ve got a big week ahead and it’s just about putting everything into that.”

The tie is being played at the site of many Lancashire FA Challenge Cup victories for the Club, including a memorable one for Jukes, and she is hoping they can continue to make it a home away from home.

“It’s been a very good ground for us and I think one of the last times I played there I scored a goal (against Chorley) so I’ll be trying for that again!” she added.

“But we’ve had so many good memories at that stadium so I think we just want to keep pushing and keep it as the ground that we can always win at.”