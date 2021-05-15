Johno pleased to remain a Rover

Bradley Johnson's Ewood Park stay will extend into a third campaign, and the combative midfielder already has his eyes set on a successful 2021-22.

The experienced campaigner has six goals in 67 appearances for the club since joining from Derby County in July 2019.

He's someone who knows what it takes to get into the play-offs, with his last appearance as a Rams player coming at Wembley in the play-off Final.

The 34-year-old has also won promotion via the same route during his spell with Norwich City, and has eyes on getting another on his CV during his time at Rovers.

“It’s amazing to stay, I’m delighted to remain at Rovers," he beamed to iFollow Rovers.

“I was in an out of form in my first season, but I felt I hit the ground running for the start of the campaign that’s just gone.

“I got fit, picked up an injury midway through the season and that was a blow.

“I’m hardly ever injured so it was hard to take at the time.

“I do a lot of work off the training ground, especially with cycling, and I feel really fit and ready to go for next season after a disappointing 2020-21 for the team and myself.

“It was a weird season for everyone," he reflected.

"Not playing in front of fans has been tough, COVID hit us hard and we had injuries that disrupted things as well.

“But we can’t sit here and make excuses, we all know that the performances had to be better.

“We hit bad form, results didn’t go for us and it was an up and down season because we went through a bad patch after starting the season so well.

“As a team, we didn’t have a good season.

“I want to put that right next season and hopefully the fans can be with us for 2021-22 to help us as well.”